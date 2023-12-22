Ducati, Gigi Dall'Igna responds in kind to Jorge Martin

The 2023 world championship ended with the triumph of Pecco Bagnaia, who won his second consecutive title in the last round in Valencia. However, a key stage in the clash between the Italian centaur and Jorge Martin was the Qatar GP, where the Spaniard did not go beyond 10th place due to a set of tires that was probably not at the best. From that moment on, in fact, a real back-and-forth began between the Prima Pramac team and Michelin regarding the possible defectiveness of the tires mounted on the GP23 of number 89. On the issue, during an interview with the microphones of “Speedweek “, Ducati Corse general director Gigi Dall'Igna expressed himself bluntly.

“It's not easy to make tires that are the same as each other. And it's equally difficult to produce engines that are always the same, we have the same problem. There will always be an engine that will have a few more horsepower or that will work less well than others. All these variables they are part of the racing world” began the Ducati Corse CEO.

“A driver must be able to accept these things. Naturally if it happens in the decisive phase of the championship, it hurts more. You don't win or lose a world championship because of a tyre, but it's the mistakes made throughout the season that make the difference in the championship fight. If you want to improve, you have to focus on these mistakes and take a step forward, perhaps trying to win the championship with one race to spare” added Gigi Dall'Igna.