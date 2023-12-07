Ducati, Enea Bastianini remembers his drama

It certainly wasn’t the dream 2023 for Enea Bastianini, who in his first year in the official Ducati team spent a forgettable first part of the season due to the injury suffered in Portimao. The rider from Rimini had shoulder and ankle problems which forced him to make a forced and highly inappropriate stop at the start of the World Championship.

“There were two critical moments, the recovery from the shoulder injury worried me a lot. I wasn’t able to regain my strength, sometimes my arm fell asleep on the bike and it had never happened to me. Since Barcelona things have improved , but I relapsed. I sat in the wheelchair for 20 days, I was very angry, I didn’t want to talk to anyone, I didn’t want to do anything. I hit rock bottom, but from there everything was easier and it was nice be myself again”, are the words to Sky.

Precisely the last races allowed Bastianini to defend his place in the official team: “Even in difficulties we have always overcome them. We have never argued, we always go in the same direction”.

“Sometimes we got nervous, but we feel good even when things aren’t going well. I never doubted myself. Jorge Martin had a wonderful championship, but I believe that without injuries I too could have fought for the title. I’ll try again next year.”