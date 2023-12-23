Registrations are open for Ducati Riding Experience for the 2024 season. Born in 2003, over the course of these twenty years it has welcomed over 30,000 participants with constant updating of the contents to meet the needs of every type of motorcyclist and confirm the Borgo Panigale company as a point of reference in offering memorable experiences.

All the information and details for registering for the 2024 events are available on the dedicated section of the Ducati website. The DRE Road and DRE Rookie stages will take place at the Modena Autodrome on the weekends of 18-19 May. Appointments with the DRE Racetrack (which include i programmi “One to One”) are two and will be held on 18-19 June and 25-26 September on the asphalt of the Misano World Circuit. The DRE Track Warm Up is scheduled for the weekend of 14-15 September at the Modena Autodrome. Ducati will also shortly announce the dates for the DRE Adventure, dedicated to enthusiasts who wish to improve their on and off-road riding skills and have fun riding the Multistrada and DesertX.