Bold inspires Bold: a numbered edition limited to 500 units, inspired by the Bentley Batur and built on the technical basis of the Diavel V4, and Ducati Diavel for Bentley Mulliner, a further numbered series of 50 additional units reserved for Bentley customers who have the possibility of making the bike even more unique

December 8, 2023

For the first time, Ducati and Bentley collaborate on a motorcycle that celebrates the best of both brands. Unveiled during a Fuorisalone event during the Art Basel week in Miami Beach, the overseas edition of the most prestigious art fair on the old continent, Ducati Diavel for Bentley unites the two brands in an affinity of vision made of performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

Built on the technical basis of the Diavel V4, the motorbike received numerous style elements characterizing the Batur, a model produced in a very limited series that anticipates future Bentley stylistic trends. It will be made in a numbered and limited series 500+50 examples, the latter reserved for Bentley customers.

The style details



The Ducati Style Center, in collaboration with Bentley designers, created a new design for this special motorcycle, drawing inspiration from Batur from which it first takes the horizontal lines of the side view. The Scarab Green colour, available only on Bentley Mulliners, is sophisticated and refined, rich in metallic shades and is used throughout the bodywork.

The decisive and aggressive lines of the Diavel V4 are profoundly revised also thanks to the new technical components. The forged rims, developed exclusively for this motorbike, have the same design as those of the car and are also painted with the same Dark Titanium Satin, leaving some machined surfaces visible.

The air intake grilles reflect the two-tone grille, one of the most recognizable elements of the Batur while the triangular rear extractors refer to the corresponding elements positioned above the sill of the car. The front mudguard and the tank top reproduce the ribs on the bonnet, the small fairing is inspired by the connection of the windscreen to the bonnet while the single-seater tail, which can be replaced with the passenger seat, takes up the concept of the double layer of the rear extractor of the ‘car.

Many of the superstructure components are made of high-quality carbon fibre (mudguards, headlight lid, engine cover, exhaust and radiator, conveyors, tip, side panels, tail).

The driver’s seat, in black Alcantara and inspired by the interior of the car, is made with precision workmanship that allows a glimpse of the red fabric underneath, adopting the same texture as the Batur seats and with the Bentley logo embroidered on the rear pad. The dual outlet exhaust, with its cover, has been redesigned to harmonize with the refined lines of the bike.

The Diavel for Bentley adopts the engine V4 Granturismo da 1.158 cm, a central element of its design and at the same time a highly refined technical choice. Powerful (168 HP), rich in torque but also extremely light and compact, it is at the same time fluid, regular and exploitable right from the lowest revs. The Twin Pulse combustion order, together with the dedicated exhaust system, unmistakably characterize the timbre of the exhaust.

Diavel for Bentley Mulliner



In addition to the 500 examples of Diavel for Bentley, Ducati also offers a series of just 50 examples, called Diavel for Bentley Mulliner named after the department where special cars and Bentley one-offs are made. The 50 Diavel for Bentley Mulliners will be available exclusively to as many Bentley customers, who, through direct collaboration with the designers of the Ducati Style Centre, will be able to configure their Diavel for Bentley Mulliner with different colors for the saddle, front brake calipers, carbon fiber parts and rims. They will also be able to choose the same color as their car for the bodywork parts or one of those from the exclusive palette selected by the designers of the Crewe company.

The Diavel for Bentley, like all collectible Ducatis, is delivered with the certificate of authenticity, the passenger seat, an alternative rider seat and the motorcycle cover. The name of the model and the progressive number of the specimen are shown on a plate inserted in the carbon fiber cover of the vertical head , on the right side of the motorcycle. Both the dashboard, equipped as standard with turn-by-turn navigator, and the LED matrix of the rear light cluster offer a special animation at the key-on which makes the Diavel for Bentley even more unmistakable. Finally, each Diavel for Bentley will be delivered in an exclusive personalized wooden crate.

The collaboration between the two manufacturers has also led to the creation of a Capsule Collection, reserved for owners of Diavel for Bentley, which allows you to complete your look with a jet helmet and a technical jacket (available in both men’s and women’s versions) in a limited edition, characterized by a color scheme that reflects that of the motorbike.

Bentley Batur



Batur is the most powerful production car Bentley has ever made , powered by a 740 horsepower twin-turbo W12 engine, of which only 18 examples will be handcrafted by Bentley. Above all, the Batur combines the craftsmanship typical of the English brand with a bodywork with sleek yet muscular and massive lines that defines a new Bentley design DNA, anticipating new directions for the House’s style. Its design communicates great power and elegance, without ostentation or excess. The 18 examples of the Batur will be handcrafted, one by one, by Mulliner, the oldest body shop in the world, which creates special cars in-house at Bentley.

The launch video of the new Ducati Diavel for Bentley is available on the Ducati YouTube channel.