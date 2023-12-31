Ducati: Dall'Igna's harsh response to criticism

“Our detractors would do well to talk less and get to work”: Ducati general director Gigi Dall'Igna spares no words in view of the 2024 MotoGP World Championship. Ducati was the protagonist of a stellar 2023, and Dall'Igna rejects those who think that the supremacy is due to the eight bikes on the track.

“Those who criticize us now are those who in the past had satellite teams that they only saw as a source of profit. I did things differently, integrating our satellite teams into our work system, transforming them into real partners”, is the dig sent to rivals and reported by corsedimoto.com.

Ducati's work was also rewarded by the arrival of eight-time world champion Marc Marquez: “We know what Marquez represents, we know what it means. It's up to us to be good enough to manage this situation as we have done in the past. He's one of the best riders in history. I wouldn't say his decision is more rewarding than a world title, as some have written, but it is rewarding.”

“I have won more than fifty titles in my career, most with Aprilia, and I don't want to stop here. I hate finishing second,” promised Dall'Igna.