Ducati, Dall'Igna categorical about Marc Marquez: “It's unthinkable”

Marc Marquez's arrival at Ducati will not only shake MotoGP but also Ducati itself, as admitted by the general director of the racing section of the Borgo Panigale company Gigi Dall'Igna in an interview with the Spaniards of As: “When an eight times world champion wants to get on your bike you can't help but be happy, maybe it's even better than winning the World Cup.”

Dall'Igna, however, wanted to exclude the possibility of seeing Marc Marquez in the official team: “We have so many riders and everything is so well organized that making this kind of reasoning now is impossible. You can't think of putting Márquez in the official team. Just as he won't be able to have the 2024 bike, there wasn't the chance to think about this because it all happened too late in the season.”

“We know the difficulty in managing Marc's figure, now we are in a truly fantastic situation at rider level. Keep in mind that Marc does not have a contract with Ducati, but with the Gresini team. As I see it, he is one of the riders most important in the history of world motorcycling. Period”.