The development tests of Ducati's MX project motocross bike continue, even if the bike remains a mystery. The Borgo Panigale manufacturer has decided to keep everything under wraps until the official presentation which will be combined with the usual launch of the MotoGP and SBK sporting activity which will again be held in Madonna di Campiglio on 21-23 January. But at the same time, Ducati wants to keep all enthusiasts on their toes by circulating expertly cut and well-measured photos and videosin order to increase the curiosity (and even the nervousness of some…) without showing fundamental details of the project.

Today we went a little more unbalanced, publishing a reel on Instagram in which you can see some images on the track and above all Tony Cairoli in red, engaged in testing together with Alessandro Lupino (dressed in black). Below you will find the video, shot in Sicily, composed of many shots from above, frontal, rear and some deliberately “gifted” side frames. Between these, it is understood that the riders are also using other bikes (equally black) including a Honda CRF450R. From the images you can clearly see it an aluminum perimeter frame: is it the Ducati one or the Honda one? Same thing for the alloy tank… We'll have to wait to find out; in the meantime enjoy the video below…