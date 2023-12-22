Paolo Ciabatti as general management of the new Racing operational unit. His position as General Director of Ducati Corse passes to Mauro Grassilli. One piece is missing: who is the DS of Ducati Corse Off-Road?

December 22, 2023

Bologna, December 22. Two days before Christmas Ducati is giving a big gift to off-road enthusiasts. Ducati Corse Off-Road is bornand Borgo Panigale puts none other than the management of the new Racing unit Paolo Ciabatti.

There is no doubt whatsoever. This is where it gets serious. The Bolognese manufacturer has already shocked the 3rd quarter of the season quite a bit by announcing, creating anticipation, insinuating new features, transformations and strategies in rapid succession. From an emotional point of view the culmination of the operation is the entrance of Tony Cairoli in the new family, but from the point of view of concreteness the realities of the new Cross Bike which, in fact, will be completely “revealed” at the beginning of the season and, going even further, Ducati's solemn decision to enter directly into off-road, and precisely through the main door of Motocross.

Models and commitments will operationally see the light in a near future which is already almost news and the date of the beginning of 2024, and in the meantime the definition and testing of the various phases of the operations (and the “hardware”) continue. We will therefore move on to national motocross competitions starting from 2024 as an integral part of the product development plan. We start from the 450 prototype entrusted to Alessandro Lupino and with the collaboration of Antonio Cairoli as a test pilot. The highlight of the news, in fact, is the fact that Ducati has decided to create the Off-Road Division of Ducati Corsewhich will be responsible for the organization and management of the related sports program, which includes participation in the MXGP World Championship and the AMA Supercross Championship in the coming years.

Paolo Ciabatti shouldn't need Wikipedia. He was, in fact, the legendary Sports Director of Ducati Corse from 2013 to 2023, a role which he will now hand over to Mauro Grassilli. It is no less sensational that Ciabatti was asked to fill the role of General Director of the new Ducati Corse Off-Road divisiongiven that the objective is nothing less than to bring the Borgo Panigale company success also in the off-road world. Ciabatti will report directly to the CEO of Ducati Motor Holding, Claudio Domenicaliand this supply chain “clue” also says a lot about the importance of the role assigned to Ciabatti who, however, for 2024, will also retain responsibility for the coordination of Ducati's sporting activities in the main national SBK and SSP championships (MotoAmerica, British Superbike , All Japan Superbike, Australian Superbike and CIV).

Up to this point we have talked about “transfers” and adjustments, most of which are logical. The creation of a new division, and Ducati Corse Off-Road has no small responsibility, “complaint” a void in the new Ducati mosaic. In short, there is one piece missing: Who will be the Sporting Director of Ducati Corse Off-Road? Certainly the answer will have to arrive very soon (say Madonna di Campiglio?), just as with a certain amount of good approximation it should be possible to say that the currently vacant role should be filled with another promotion within the renewed and expanded Ducati Corse constellation.

And so on. It certainly doesn't end here!

Best wishes to everyone. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

© Ducati Media House Images