Ducati has decided to create the Ducati Corse Off-Road Divisionwho will take care of the organization and management of the sports program, which includes participation in the MXGP World Championship and the AMA Supercross Championship in the coming years, starting from the Italian 2024 with the pilots/test drivers Cairoli and Lupino.

Paolo CiabattiSports Director of Ducati Corse from 2013 to 2023, was called to cover the role of General Director of the new Ducati Corse Off-Road, with the aim of bringing the Borgo Panigale company success also in the off-road world and will report directly to the CEO of Ducati Motor Holding, Claudio Domenicali. For 2024, Ciabatti will also retain responsibility for coordinating Ducati's sporting activities in the main national SBK and SSP championships (MotoAmerica, British Superbike, All Japan Superbike, Australian Superbike and CIV), while Mauro Grassilli, today Head of Marketing and Sponsorships of Ducati Corse, he will take on the role of Sports Director, Marketing and Communication of Ducati Corse, reporting directly to the General Director of Ducati Corse Luigi Dall'Igna.

The presentation of the new 450 cross bike is scheduled for January 21st in Madonna di Campigliowhile the first race scheduled is March 16-17 in Mantua, at the first round of the 2024 Italian Championship.