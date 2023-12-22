Claudio Domenicali: “2024? It's difficult to think of doing even better”

For Ducati, Friday 15 December is a day of celebrations: the 'Campioni in Festa' event took place at the Unipol Arena in Casalecchio di Reno, in which the triumphs of an extraordinary year were celebrated, which ended with the victories of the rider and constructor titles in both MotoGP and Superbike.

Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati, opened the speeches at the press conference: “The year that has just ended was a beautiful, extraordinary year – declared the director of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer -. Winning is always complicated and it is equally complicated to repeat yourself. 2024? I think it's difficult to think we can do even better.”

Domenicali then wanted to honor the land from which the history of Ducati began and which continues to pulsate with passion for motorcycling, Emilia-Romagna: “This region is blessed with an extraordinary passion for motors – he said -. There it is an extraordinary connection with the territory. We never tell what our magic recipe is, not everything is determined by cold numbers, but passion and a scientific approach are fundamental when combined.”

Ducati concluded an incredible 2023, with successes in MotoGP with Pecco Bagnaia and Superbike with Alvaro Bautista: both repeated their respective titles won in 2022, confirming a supermacy that the Red has achieved in the world of two wheels and which has all the intend to maintain next year too.