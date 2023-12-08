Ducati: “After simulations, Marc Marquez will fight for the title”

Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali expressed an opinion on how the MotoGP World Championship will change with the arrival of Marc Marquez in Ducati: “Marc will make us grow further: the other 7 of our champions have begun to study the way he rides It will be a stimulus, an example. They will all become better”, are the words to La Repubblica.

“We will have greater internal competition, our opponents’ race for the World Championship will become more complicated. This year Martin has learned a lot from Bagnaia, Pecco will do the same with Marquez. We will continue to raise the level, have you seen Di Giannantonio? 6 out of 8 Ducatisti have won at least one GP this year. Improving in 2023? It seems impossible. But we’re trying. Our opponents have asked to change the rules from next year, otherwise we are too strong for them. The organizer has satisfied them. No problem, on the contrary : for us it is the best marketing campaign.”

Domenicali made an admission on Marc Marquez’s potential in Ducati: “He will certainly fight until the end for the World Championship. We did almost scientific simulations, comparing his performance with that of his brother Alex, who raced in his current team. But I will not reveal the results even under torture.” But Domenicali’s favorite rider is “Pecco Bagnaia. He’s Italian, he races in the official team and there’s a particular empathy with him. But Marc is a great champion, if he’s good enough to deserve the title we’ll be happy.”

The other great champion is Gigi Dall’Igna: “He is a star in his sector. We are very aligned: I hope he stays with us forever, but I don’t rule out that one day Honda could make him a mega offer. But not even Gigi knows all the secrets of the magical Ducati formula: there are some firmly nailed to the floor of Borgo Panigale. Ducati’s winning formula is like that of Coca-Cola: secret. In the company, everyone knows only part of the recipe. But no one knows all the ingredients” .