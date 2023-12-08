A platform that of the Superquadro Mono, which according to the designer’s logic “…. such a jewel will equip a fantastic super sports bike that embodies the entire Ducati spirit. …great search for weight savings, but without giving up sizing of high-level motorbikes, the top of the components and a modern, clean and… very… Italian aesthetic appearance! The name? Naturally… MARIANNA, like the legendary single-cylinder from 1955, the first racing motorbike of the Bolognese company “.

As mentioned, the 698 Marianna is not a Ducati product, but an idea by designer Oberdan Bezzi. What do you think?