The Ducati 1299 Panigale R Final Edition is the dream of many motorcyclists and is today's used motorcycle. In this column we take you to discover some of the motorbikes present in the used section of our site

December 22, 2023

Ducati Panigale 1299 R Final Edition: tribute to the twin-cylinder

It was 2017 and the Borgo Panigale manufacturer presented at Pebble Beach – near the Laguna Seca circuit – the 1299 Panigale R Final Edition, a synthesis of the two souls of the Ducati hyper-sports twin-cylinder. There chassis of the Panigale R e the engine of the 1299 Superleggeraalbeit slightly less sophisticated and lightweight.

Let's tell you some numbers: 209 cavalli at 11,000 rpm, 14,5kgm at 9,000 rpm, 179kg dry. It was expensive when new 39.900 euro while the example on sale in the used section of our site is a 33.000 euro, It has 4,500 km and is equipped with elements that make it even more extreme. A track beast!

All the information can be found at this link.