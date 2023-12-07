In the early days of the pandemic, Dubai was suffering from a serious real estate crisis. Developers found themselves with a huge volume of mansions and luxury homes that no one was going to buy until the pandemic had passed. Given the impossibility of recovering investments in the short term.

That was when Akshay Naheta, former executive of SoftBank Group, considered it was the perfect time to start acquiring those half-built plots and mansions. The executive managed to accumulate 20% of the plots of Jumeirah Bay Island in Dubai. The island is so close to the coast that it remains connected to the mainland by a single access bridge. Comparisons with Florida’s Indian Creek, known as ‘Billionaire Bunker’, are more than evident.

Jumeirah Bay Island Bay began to be developed in 2017, but with the arrival of the pandemic its construction was paralyzed. After three years of urban development, the project is beginning to bear fruit with the launch of 10 luxury mansions located in an exclusive enclave just over eight kilometers from the center of Dubai.





One of the luxury villas on Jumeirah Bay Island

The island has Fine white sand beaches bathed by crystal clear waters of the Persian Gulf, and at the foot of those beaches, some spectacular mansions that their developers hope to sell for a total of 2,000 million Emirati dirhams, which in exchange comes to around 504 million euros.

The villas that are put up for sale have between 1,900 and 4,200 m2 of surface, distributed in six bedrooms, private access to the beach, garage for seven cars, private spa, staff rooms and a rooftop pool with views of the skyline of Dubai. Each of the villas is valued at more than 100 million dirhams (about 27 million dollars). Its price may seem a bit high, but in April 2023, an undeveloped plot of land on Jumeirah Bay Island was sold for $34 million.

The island is already known as the Millionaires Island because some important names in the field of finance, oil and elite athletes who have recently moved to the United Arab Emirates have already established themselves there. The similarities with the Florida Millionaires’ Bunker do not appear and its density of millionaires per square meter is increasingly even.

Discretion and privacy prevail around the inhabitants of Jumeirah Bay Island, but the name of some of this privileged enclave has already been known. The private complex where the set of luxury villas are located has its own yacht club, a beach resort and international haute cuisine restaurants.





Mansion in Jumeirah Bay Island

All this luxury has attracted some of the biggest local fortunes, such as the Saudi millionaire Mohammed Abdul Latif Jameel; Russian steel oligarch and active member of the Russian State Duma Andrei Skoch; the Russian-Angolan tycoon Isabel dos Santos, considered the first female billionaire in Africa or the Israeli gambling millionaire Teddy Sagi. The last to arrive was Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the highest paid athletes in the world, who He bought a mansion on the island that will be delivered to him in 2024.

Three five-star hotels are located on the island: the Bulgari Resort Dubai, Mandarin Oriental, Four Seasons and Bulgari Resort. Luxury hotels where equally exclusive clients stay at a rate of 1,400 euros per night. Among its regulars is the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov.

A paradise with a golden passport

If the expectations of living in a paradisiacal environment in a super luxury mansion by the sea are not enough, the local government has relaxed the regulations to access a residence visa by adding additional permits for millionaires who make real estate investments in the area or employees with high technical or scientific capabilities.

One of the conditions to obtain this residence is to justify that the resident candidate will pay a minimum of 250,000 dirhams per year (about 63,000 euros) in taxes to the government of the United Arab Emirates, and that the value of the real estate investment is not less than 2 million dirhams (503,000 euros).

For applicants with high-value talent (electrical, software, computer science, genetic engineering and biotechnology engineers, AI specialists, epidemiology, etc.), the requirements are lower and an approval letter from the state department corresponding to their specialty is sufficient.

Although the conditions offered to investors are really attractive, the real estate forecasts for the area are not the most positive. S&P Global Ratings’ forecasts for the end of 2024 point to a drop in real estate prices in Dubai. Despite these forecasts, sector experts suggest that the island will withstand the turbulence without hardly any variations in its value given that it targets a more exclusive market segment.

Asiya Khasnutdinova, senior real estate consultant at Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty told Bloomberg that “The HNWI (High Net Worth Individual) wave is a separate segment and less prone to general economic turbulence such as high interest rates or land value depreciations. Many of them will be the tenants of these villas and at the moment the Dubai lifestyle continues to be increasingly attractive to them.

Imagen | Flickr (Budiey), Palace Luxury Living