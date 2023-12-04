The declarations of the president of the company are incredible and sensational COP28, Sultan Al Jaber: stated that “there is no scientific evidence to indicate the need to phase out fossil fuels to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. This was revealed exclusively on Guardian which published the audio and video “evidence” dating back to November 21st.

Al Jaber also said that phasing out fossil fuels would not enable sustainable development “unless we want to bring back the world in caves“.

According to scientists, the comments are “incredibly worrying” and “bordering on climate denial” and are at odds with the position of the United Nations secretary general, António Guterres.

Al Jaber affirmed these bestialities by answering in an irritated manner the questions of Mary Robinsonpresident of the Elders Group and former United Nations special envoy for climate change, during an event live online on November 21st. In addition to running COP28 in Dubai, Al Jaber is also the CEO of the UAE’s state oil company, Adnoc, which many observers consider to be a serious conflict of interest.

Al Jaber spoke with Robinson during a She Changes Climate event. Robinson said: “We are in an absolute crisis that is hurting women and children more than anyone else… and that’s because we haven’t yet committed to phasing out fossil fuels. This is the only decision that COP28 can make and in many ways, being the head of Adnoc, it could make it with greater credibility”.

Al Jaber added: “I agreed to come to this meeting to have a sober and mature conversation. I do not intend in any way to participate in alarmist discussions. There is no science, or any scenario, that says phasing out fossil fuels is capable of achieving 1.5°C.”

Robinson challenged him further, saying, “I read that your company is investing in a lot more fossil fuels in the future.” Al Jaber responded: “You are reading your own media, which is biased and wrong. I’m telling you I’m the man in charge.”

Today, December 4, during a press conference Al Jaber declared: “I respect science in everything I do. I have repeated several times that it is science that has guided the principles or strategy as president of Cop28. We have always built everything, at every step, on science, on facts.”

His words, bordering on denialism and contrary to any scientific evidence, will nevertheless remain in history as one of the most disturbing pages of this COP28 (whose main goalwe remember, is precisely to put an end to fossil fuels).