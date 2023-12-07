The dream of chatting directly with your favorite artist could come true for music fans from Dua Lipasince now they have the possibility of contacting her personally through her telephone number.

It was the singer herself who shared her contact through her Twitter accounttriggering a wave of reactions among his followers.

In his post, he put: “Write to me” accompanied by a kiss emoji.

It is important to note that the number provided is apparently from the United States, so fans can use applications other than WhatsApp to send messages.

Dua Lipa, known for hits like “Houdini,” shared the following digits: +1 (917) 810-3415. However, in order to chat with her, it is required to change the IP address using a VPN. There are secondary applications that can facilitate this change of region from your phone, allowing you to send messages from your number to the United States or the country corresponding to the country.

In case you use any, You should not provide your personal data to these applications to avoid possible fraud. Please note that revealing the number could be part of an advertising or promotional strategy.

