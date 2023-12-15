Scientists say that the El Niño phenomenon, which makes the weather hotter and drier throughout the year and is exacerbated by climate change, is a matter of concern in the ongoing discussions at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai.

An official with the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority (Zimparks) said that there is no main river in Wangi Park, but the animals rely on solar-powered wells.

“We depend on artificial water because of the decline in surface water, and since elephants depend on water, we are recording more deaths,” Daphine Madlamoto, chief environmental scientist at Zimparks, told Reuters.

The number of elephants in Wangi is 45,000, and a fully-grown elephant needs 200 liters of water per day, but with the lack of water sources, the solar-powered pumps in 104 wells were unable to withdraw enough water.

Reuters saw dozens of elephant carcasses near the wells, and park officials said other elephants had died in the jungle, providing easy prey for predators and birds of prey.

“The park is suffering from the repercussions of climate change, and the amount of rain has become less,” Madlamoto said.

According to the Zimbabwe Meteorological Service, the rainy season extends from November to March, but it has rarely fallen so far this year, and the drought is expected to continue until 2024.

Zimbarx said that animals were forced to travel long distances in search of water and food, and several herds of elephants crossed the border into neighboring Botswana.

She stated that the number of elephants in Zimbabwe is about 100,000, but the carrying capacity can only accommodate a little more than half of them, which means that the national parks are overcrowded.