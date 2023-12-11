With each generation, the Range Rover becomes a little more electric. For example, the previous generation featured a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the first time, while our new Range Rover should actually have a purely electric variant sometime in 2024. Even before that happens, generation five is already doing much better in terms of electrification than its predecessor. For example, the majority of combustion engines are equipped with mild hybrid assistance and nowadays you will find not one but two plug-in hybrids in the range… And these are not the least.

Crack of a battery

The fact that the Range Rovers P440e and P510e want to be better than the P400e of the previous generation is not only noticeable from their figures. For example, they both ditch the four-cylinder engine of yesteryear for a 3.0 liter six-in-line petrol engine and combine it with a more powerful electric motor in the eight-speed transmission. All together, the powertrains produce a nice predictable 440 hp and 510 hp respectively. As a result, a new P440e accelerates to 100 km/h in 6 seconds, while a P510e such as our test sample only needs 5.6 seconds.

However, the most important thing is not that power, but the electric driving range, and that has also grown, to say the least. Where your Range Rover PHEV of the previous generation had to make do with a poor 13.1 kWh battery, the British now install a whopper of 38.2 kWh under the floor of both plug-ins. This makes their battery pack larger than that of some compact, purely electric cars. Of those 38.2 kWhs, only 31.8 are usable in practice and according to the WLTP cycle you should be able to travel up to 113 kilometers on a full charge of electricity.

The epitome of tranquility

However, that electric driving range comes with a small footnote, because at JLR – since we are no longer allowed to say ‘Land Rover’ – they estimate that you get about 88 kilometers from a full battery. In our opinion, that is not a wrong estimate, because with frequent highway use we achieved a maximum of 78 kilometers before the combustion engine had to work. As a result, after driving 100 kilometers with one fully charged battery, we ended up with a fuel consumption of exactly 2.0 l/100 km, which we feel is not bad. Even with an empty battery, the drivetrain still does its best to switch off the combustion engine as often as possible, although with a curb weight of over 2.8 tons, this is a battle that the car cannot win. If you never charge, you will invariably end up with above 9 l/100 km.

However, there is another reason why we connected our P510e to the charging station as often as possible, and that lies in the character of the new Range Rover. The SUV of SUVs focuses more than ever on comfort, because let’s be honest: how often would an owner really test that competent Terrain Response system in practice? Instead, you benefit more from its electronically controlled air suspension, active roll stabilization and noise canceling system in the cabin. If you also drive in electric mode, the Range Rover is the epitome of tranquility. The only disadvantage is that you need quite some time to find that peace, because with a charging speed of 7.2 kW you spend about five hours at the average charging point. You can also fast charge up to 50 kW, but who does that with a plug-in?

V8 how?

Well, that may not really be the only disadvantage. For example, the electric motor with its 145 hp is only just strong enough to get your Range Rover up to highway speed, although the British already have a solution for this. Newly delivered plug-in Range Rovers get a stronger electric motor thanks to an underlying update, but in any case we don’t think you will use that extra horsepower very often. You only have to approach one corner in a somewhat brisk manner to understand that this colossus of sportiness has not eaten cheese, so you might prefer to leave the inline six engine in the background and the drivetrain in its comfort mode. In its whisper-quiet electric mode, we gradually started to like this plug-in hybrid even more than the top model with V8 did in an earlier test.

The fact that the plug-in hybrids are just as luxurious and spacious as models with only a combustion engine also helped us realize this. The enormous battery pack of the Range Rovers P440e and P510e is not crammed under the trunk floor – as with most competitors – but simply under the floor of the cabin. This leaves you with exactly the same 725 liter luggage volume behind the second row of seats of a short wheelbase model as ours, and that is the only wheelbase you can get the P510e with. The P440e is also available with a long wheelbase, although surprisingly you cannot order it with seven seats as there is apparently some extra technology under the trunk floor.

Deep into six figures

Also in terms of price, such a plug-in remains a real Range Rover, so be prepared for a paragraph full of six-figure amounts. They start with the basic version with a diesel engine under the hood, because you pay 135,390 euros for that. The cheapest plug-in is the P460e, which has replaced the P440e since the electric motor update, and which starts at 144,140 euros.

The equivalent of our P510e after the update is the P550e, which immediately jumps to 163,610 euros. You will immediately receive this as ‘HSE’ with, for example, 20-way adjustable, heated and coolable leather seats, but it can always be even more chic. For example, our test sample was a fully equipped ‘Autobiography’ and it starts as the P550e at 180,900 euros… Gulp.

Conclusion

The new Range Rover is a very expensive car, but you get a lot for your money. The SUV of SUVs places even more emphasis on luxury and comfort. These values ​​become even more apparent behind the wheel of one of the plug-in hybrids thanks to their smooth, whisper-quiet drivetrain… So that purely electric variant? Yes, actually, keep it coming.

Motor

3.0-liter straight-six gasoline + electric motor

Transmission

8-trapezoidal machine

Test car price

€ 180 900.00

Average test consumption

2.00 L/100km