We present the Lexus RX above as a bit of an outsider, but things used to be a bit different. The model has actually been around since 1998, which means that the Japanese are actually only ahead of the Mercedes ML in that segment – and as it went then, the Lexus also looked suspiciously similar to that German competitor. Moreover, in 2006 the RX was also the first premium car in the world with a hybrid powertrain and even the second hybrid across the board, after its distant cousin Toyota Prius. Almost two decades later, however, the situation is different and our roads are full of hybrid SUVs.

With the times

As a result, in 2023, Lexus knows better than to try to imitate the design of its competitors. In fact, a Lexus usually looks like no other model in its segment and that also applies to this RX. Just look at its razor-sharp nose, whose 'Spindle Grille' is now closed at the top. From its recesses emerges lighting on both sides with a characteristic, L-shaped light signature, while the overall shape of the headlights is somewhat more normal than before.

The same light signature returns at the rear of the RX, but with a nice contemporary light bar in between. Nowadays there is also a written working name above it, which once again shows how hard Lexus has learned to adapt to what is trendy today. The curves in the body and the optically floating roofline, on the other hand, refer to the previous generation RX, which was not to everyone's taste… Although it must be said that the overall picture here looks considerably less forced.

Of the good touch sensitivity

This especially applies to the interior, which says goodbye to the many frills of the previous model. Instead, a 14-inch tablet sticks to the dashboard, which merges into the housing of the meter in one part. Nowadays it is also completely digital, but don't worry: Lexus has not completely touched the touch. For example, at the bottom of the screen you will find two handy rotary buttons for the climate control, while there are physical buttons on the steering wheel… Or at least partly, because those buttons contain touch-sensitive sensors that show on the head-up display where your thumb is resting, without having to move the have to take your eyes off the road. Now that's touch sensitivity we can support.

What is also striking is how spacious this cockpit feels – because without wanting to fall into clichés, the RX remains aimed at the American buyer. This applies both in the front and in the rear, where even adults will find sufficient leg and headroom. The suitcase is quite limited for this segment with its 461 liter volume, but hey, you can't want everything. For example, with this RX you have one of the best finished cars in its segment, because, apart from perhaps a few buttons around the lever, the use of materials fully meets the standard we expect from Lexus.

Economical, even with an empty battery

When you say Lexus, you also say hybrid and every version of the new RX is equipped with some kind of hybrid drivetrain. That was also the case with the previous generation, but this newcomer adds something extra: a plug port – imagine that. The 350h and 500h remain self-charging hybrids, but this RX 450h+ is a plug-in hybrid for the first time. It will have a 2.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine in the front with an electric motor in the transmission, and a second electric motor on the rear axle. Together they deliver 309 hp to the four wheels, just like the more compact NX 450h+ that previously debuted with this powertrain.

This RX also borrows its battery from its smaller brother, so it has the same 18.1 kWh. However, the RX weighs (still) more than the NX. As a result, we only achieved an electric driving range of 52 kilometers with frequent highway use, although the combustion engine only had to help after 60 kilometers during a second attempt on back roads. For example, after 100 kilometers with one full battery we ended up with a consumption of 4.2 l/100 km and the interesting thing is that the needle does not climb ridiculously much higher than that afterwards. With an empty battery, the powertrain behaves as you expect from a self-charging Toyota hybrid, so the RX remains quite economical for its size in all circumstances.

Good… but good enough?

You can also tell from its flexibility that you are dealing with a mature product. For example, the transition between electric and combustion is so seamless that you often have to rely on the tachometer to know which engine is on. You also hardly notice the difference in power, because the two electric motors are strong enough in themselves to get the 2.2-ton Lexus up to speed. However, if you push your foot deep into the carpet, the petrol engine springs into action with a hum that we can only attribute to the CVT automatics from Toyota and Lexus. The result is a 0-to-100 time of 6.5 seconds, but this RX doesn't really give you butterflies in the stomach.

This is probably due to the comfortable nature of this Lexus, because the car never feels sporty. Instead, it is better to leave the drivetrain in its comfort mode and enjoy the well-damped peace on board. Now it must be said that the adaptive suspension of the RX is not even remotely as soft as the air suspension of, say, a Mercedes GLE, but in that GLE we slowly but surely became seasick. However, we can imagine that you expect a bit more in this segment than regular dampers, and in that respect it may be a shame that Lexus does not even offer the option of air suspension on the RX.

And those Germans?

Now we may seem like nitpickers, but for the price of such a Lexus RX that is also allowed. For example, you pay at least 70,130 euros for a basic 350h and there must be a plug, then the cheapest 450h+ will cost you 85,300 euros. However, that price pales completely when you compare this Lexus with its competitors from BMW and Mercedes, the plug-in hybrid X5 and GLE. They both cost at least 10,000 euros more as standard and being a Lexus, the basic Business Line immediately comes with nice equipment including, for example, adaptive cruise control, a 14-inch touch screen with all conceivable infotainment functions, heated, electrically adjustable front seats and artificial leather upholstery.

Conclusion

The new Lexus RX adapts more than ever to European tastes. You will notice this not only in its more balanced design, but also in the extra plug port in the side of the 450h+. As a result, for the first time it comes face to face with the plug-in hybrid SUVs from, say, Mercedes and BMW and although its electric driving range is smaller, the Lexus still appears to be a worthy alternative to those established values… Especially when you consider its lower price. keeps in mind.

Motor

2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine

Basic model price

€ 85 300.00

Average test consumption

4.20 L/100km