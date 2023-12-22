You have probably read something in recent years about the extinction of the manual transmission. But what you don't hear much about is that the center console is also shrinking considerably, or even disappearing completely. This is because there is no longer a physical connection between the lever (or knob) and the transmission – if there is a transmission at all. This free flow resulted in a remarkable stand this week.

A motorcycle police officer near Alkmaar spotted a car with a British license plate that 'displayed remarkable driving behaviour'. Enough reason for the officer to give a follow-up signal. The driver already saw the situation and came up with a way to avoid the fine. While the car was still moving, he switched places with his passenger. Such an MG 4 may have a low center console, but it remains handsome.

The interior of an MG 4, in which the switch trick took place | Photo: © MG

The motorcycle officer saw the driver change happen. When the car stopped, it became clear why the occupants did the big switch trick: the (real) driver had an invalid driver's license and a saliva test tested positive for narcotics. He was allowed to go to the station for a blood test, North Holland Traffic Police reported on Instagram.

What we don't fully understand is that there was apparently one person in the car with a valid driver's license and a sober head; why wasn't he behind the wheel? Well, they were people from the UK – maybe they got in on the wrong side. And perhaps we shouldn't try to find too much logic in this situation.