Drive has a great actor, great direction and spectacular scenes. Today we remember this cult film starring Ryan Gosling

The Danish Nicolas Winding Refn, without the media hype of the films that entered the awards season in 2011, dazzled critics at Cannes with DRIVE, a film with which he won the award for best director, and did not leave those indifferent. They saw it in its day in San Sebastián and Sitges.

Drive centers on a young driving expert (Ryan Gosling). He works as a film stuntman in action scenes, as well as takes care of repairs in a workshop. And from time to time he collaborates in robberies. He doesn't ask questions and his conditions are simple: he waits in his vehicle for five minutes, and if after that time the thieves have not returned with the money, he leaves. His talent does not go unnoticed by a wealthy businessman, who agrees to sponsor him so that he can compete in professional racing circuits. Everything changes when he meets his neighbor (Carey Mulligan) and her son, with whom he establishes a peculiar relationship. The protagonist will not hesitate to help the woman's husband (Oscar Isaac), recently released from prison, even if that means having problems with the mafia.

It has elements to satisfy the movie buff: a lonely and mysterious hero, in the vein of the genre films of the 60s and 70s; good performances (not only Ryan Gosling shines, but also the secondary ones, especially Carey Mulligan and Albert Brooks) and direction with personality. Winding Refn shoots a hypnotic story with style and powerful moments (like those in the motel and the elevator). Its production is supported by editing and great photography, without forgetting the catchy soundtrack. More than a 'thriller', 'Drive' is an author's piece. Do not miss it.

Title: Drive

Synopsis: During the day, Driver (Ryan Gosling) works in a garage and is a movie stunt driver, but some nights sporadically, he works as a driver for criminals. Shannon, his boss, who knows his talent behind the wheel well, looks for film and television directors as well as criminals who need the best getaway driver, taking the corresponding commission. But Driver's world begins to change the day he meets Irene (Carey Mulligan), a pretty neighbor who has a young son and her husband in prison.

Director(es/as) : Nicolas Winding Refn

Department : Ryan Gosling,

Carey Mulligan,

Bryan Cranston,

Oscar Isaac,

Albert Brooks,

Christina Hendricks,

Ron Perlman

Gender : Drama

Enrique Abenia

A native of Zaragoza and a graduate in Journalism from the University of Navarra, he has years of experience in the written press. His cinephilia has led him to specialize in topics related to it: reviews, articles, interviews with directors and performers, festival coverage (Sitges, San Sebastián and Málaga). He is a film critic at Heraldo de Aragón and Cinemania. He conducts interviews with Aragonese audiovisual professionals in the digital newspaper 'Ocio Urbano Zaragoza'.