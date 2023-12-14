Maserati has just put a price tag on its electric Grecale Folgore, and that price tag is not cheap. For example, you have to have 123,650 euros available for some Italian premium electrical equipment, so the question quickly arises – or with us anyway – whether you can't just go all the way. If you manage to raise a third more euros, Maserati will also give you a third more horsepower from a third more electric motors.

A whole MG4 worth of paint

The GranTurismo Folgore has now also appeared among the Maserati configurations, and it starts at 198,350 euros. At that price, Maserati gives you a three-motor powerhouse with a combined 761 hp and 1,350 Nm of torque. This means that the electric coupe reaches 100 km/h in an almost Tesla Plaid-worthy 2.7 seconds and continues to a completely Tesla Plaid-beating top of 325 km/h. You also get a lot of standard equipment, but there is a good chance that none of this interests you. Something tells us that you – just like us – are here to simply put together the nicest one possible and then try to forget how much you want it.

So we threw out the home charging cable that cost 575 euros (because yes: you have to pay extra for that) and the DC booster that converts the 400V network to an 800V network outside for 2,420 euros because in our dreams there is no room for such a practical Affairs. Instead, we draped our Maserati in 'Aqua Rainbow', something we would never do in reality since that paint, at 32,670 euros, costs about as much as an entire MG4. Throw in a set of diamond-cut 'Astreo' rims costing 4,235 euros, copper-colored brake calipers and copper-colored trident stitching in the black leather, and our ideal GranTurismo Folgore comes to 236,102 euros. If you can do that better, post your favorite combo in the comments!