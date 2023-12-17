Adiba Khanza officially married Egy Maulana Vikri on December 10 2023. However, Umi Pipik also emphasized to her daughter and son-in-law not to live at home with him.

Not without reason, Umi Pipik explained that this was related to independence after marriage. According to him, this decision was made to avoid conflicts between sons-in-law and in-laws as happens in society in general.

“Even when you get married, you can't live at Umi's house,” said Umi Pipik as quoted from the @lambegosiip account, Sunday (17/12/2023).

Umi Pipik also emphasized that the meaning of her decision did not mean she was throwing Adiba out of her house. Because in reality, the door to his house will always be open for Adiba and Egy if they want to visit his house.

“You have to be independent, that doesn't mean pushing you away. So to avoid conflicts between in-laws and in-laws, jealousy between in-laws and in-laws. So to avoid that, it's better to leave,” added Umi Pipik.

“Later, if you miss it, you can come, that's better, right,” he explained.

Now the gossip account's post has received various responses from netizens. Judging from the comments column, many netizens praised Umi Pipik's decision to ask Adiba to separate from her house after marriage.

“I dream of in-laws,” commented @nana_fafa.

“Why don't all parents have the same thoughts,” said @trikrisdawaty.

“Ummmiiiiii make me your in-laws…I'm ready to be Abizar's wife,” said @cizymin.