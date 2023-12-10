The Giallorossi immediately took the lead with the Belgian who was kicked out at the end for a violent tackle. Viola equalizer by Martinez Quarta. Red also for Milenkovic, on the bench. Now Mourinho’s team is fourth with Bologna

Andrea Pugliese

10 December 2023 (change at 10.58pm) – MILAN

A draw that dissatisfied everyone. Roma because they wanted to get closer to Milan’s third place and instead they will find themselves playing the match in Bologna without Lukaku (certain) and Dybala (very likely). Fiorentina because at a certain point they really believed they could score a coup, if only because Roma finished with nine men (Zalewski and Lukaku sent off). In short, the final 1-1 did not put a smile on anyone’s face, least of all Mourinho, who once again had the certainty that there is a Roma with Dybala and one without. In fact, as long as the Argentine was on the pitch, the Giallorossi showed play and ideas, without him Roma were transformed, effectively thinking only of defending. Viola, on the other hand, played the Gonzalez card too late, with him on the pitch earlier the chances of victory would probably have been much higher.

decide romelu

—

Mourinho relaunches Pellegrini from the start and trusts Zalewski on the left, the Italian leaves Milenkovic and Gonzalez out, preferring Nzola to Beltran up front. The result was a match conditioned immediately by Lukaku’s goal, who did well to coordinate his header with an assist from Dybala after 5 minutes of play. The Belgian thus returns to scoring in the championship after 3 games of abstinence, signing his 11th Giallorossi seal in 18 matches. And then the game plan changes immediately, with Roma curled up in the last 30 meters and ready to hurt on the counterattacks and Fiorentina who almost always have the ball (59% ball possession in the 45th minute), but are sterile in their maneuvers. With the Viola’s initiatives lacking and with the Giallorossi’s fort well established, without movement it becomes difficult to invent something. From there, however, right in space Roma have the chance to make it 2-0, but Dybala wastes an empty net penalty on Zalewski’s descent. Dybala who shortly afterwards had to leave the pitch due to a problem with his left flexor, just as Fiorentina had recently missed the equalizer with Nzola. The problem with Italiano is that there are no spaces and Ikonè and Kouamé have few ideas. On one Ikoné can send Bonaventura towards goal alone, but the Frenchman persists in the one-on-one situation instead of serving the midfielder, who in the end also tries with a shot from outside. In Roma, however, Azmoun (high header) enters too timidly and he plays more balls behind than forwards. Benino on the other hand is Paredes, who suffers less with the reduced spaces and can also stand out in the fight.

even purple

—

The second half started immediately, with Ikoné challenging Rui Patricio and Duncan saving on the goal line, with two Giallorossi ready to score with confidence. Then the score returns to that of the first half, with Roma closed to defend the lead and Fiorentina looking for spaces to do damage. The Viola also try to look for width to open up the opponent’s defense, but without reaping great benefits. Even if then in the 18th minute Bonaventura came within a whisker of equalizing (crossbar) and a minute later Roma were left with ten men due to Zalewski’s expulsion. It’s the prelude to the draw, which comes immediately after with Martinez Quarta’s header. It’s now a siege: Roma only thinks about defending, Italiano also plays the Gonzalez card (immediately dangerous) to try to win it, Quarta comes close to scoring a personal double. Then Lukaku also receives a red card for a rough tackle on Kouame as he retreats and then it becomes very tough for Roma. Mou sends a pinch to Rui Patricio (immediately on the ground with cramps), the seven minutes of injury time are a mixture of suffering (red and yellow) and hope (violet). At the final whistle the referee also shows Milenkovic, on the bench, the red card. It ends like this, with Roma fourth with Bologna and Fiorentina one point lower.

