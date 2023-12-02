Know them best Drampa moves in Pokémon GO It will be essential if you want to take advantage of it in competitive combat.

But the GO Battle League is another of the main activities, and you will need all the information available if you want to mix things up using Drampa.

Drampa moves and statistics in Pokémon GO

Draft in Pokémon GO It is a different creature from the main series, although practically as flexible when it comes to combat.

These are the fundamental data about its type:

Type: Normal and Dragon Weaknesses: Fighting, Ice, Fairy and Dragon Resistances: Fire, Water, Electric, Grass and Ghost

Regarding its statistics, it stands out for its Attack of 231, as well as its HP of 186 and finally its Defense of 164.

Quick Moves You Can Learn Trample one Pokémon GO are the following:

Dragobreath (Dragon) Paranormal (Psychic)

And these are all of his charged moves:

Dragon Pulse (Dragon) Anger (Dragon) Flight (Flying)

Best Drampa moves for the competitive

After knowing the basics about everyone Drampa’s moves in Pokémon GOnow you will need to know which ones are best for combat.

Looking at his statistics, there is no doubt that you will be interested in playing offense. Its fast move Dragobreath is one of the best for this task, because although it does half the damage of Paranormal, it receives the STAB boost. And as an extra point, it generates more energy.

With more energy you will be able to launch more charged moves. And in this case the most recommended is Anger. This move has been among the best in the meta for quite some time, and it makes sense for its damage per second level.

As in most cases, the second option may vary depending on your style and what you are looking for. Flying seems like a solid option with good damage and also gives you versatility with the Flying type.

Drampa in the competitive: Is it viable?

We already reviewed the best movements of Drampa in Pokémon GO, and you will have noticed that many of them are found within the meta. But is this enough to make it viable for GO Battle League PvP?

It’s hard to be sure about this monster since it doesn’t have its updated data in the PvPoke roster yet to give you an idea of ​​how it’s performing. However, we can rely on its kit to conclude how viable it may be.

Drampa is probably a good option for Super Ball and Ultra Ball Leagues, and could get you a lot of games. It has some drawback weaknesses, especially to Dragon, Fighting, and Fairy types. But it makes up for it with even more resistances and excellent attacks.

This means that in the Master Ball League he probably wouldn’t have much of a chance. Especially considering how strong Terrakion, Zygarde, Kyurem, Rayquaza, Darmanitan, Lucario, Dragonite, among others are. But it can help you a lot in other more limited leagues and cups.

This is everything you can expect from the best Drampa moves in Pokémon GO. You may have some luck in competitive games, although you will find many challenges in PvP due to its weaknesses. Remember to play on the offensive and take advantage of power-ups like size X whenever available.