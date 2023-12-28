The leap of the saga Dragon Quest to mobile devices with one of its latest games has not had as good a result as Square Enix hoped to achieve. The company has made a statement indicating that it has made the decision to close the servers of Dragon Quest Tact, although this will only affect the version distributed in the West, since in Japan it will continue to work normally.

Those who have downloaded the title on their devices will be able to continue playing normally until the February 29, 2024, the day when the servers will close their doors forever. The reason behind all this is because Square Enix is ​​aware that it has failed to capture the attention of players and has come to the conclusion that it is too complicated to keep the application active.

The closure will occur almost three years after its launch, since it occurred on January 27, 2021. However, until then it has already begun to prepare the ground, since It is no longer possible to purchase gems or other items in the game's internal digital store, although the products purchased so far can be used normally during the remaining months.

In Dragon Quest Tact Players can collect, train and battle more than 200 iconic monsters from the franchise in strategic battles that take place on a board made up of squares. A splendid adventure set in the world of Orchesterra in which the objective is to prevent an evil force from destroying everything.

In VidaExtra | The 21 best mobile games of 2023: from the remake of Resident Evil 4 to Warcraft Rumble