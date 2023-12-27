Square Enix announces the closure of the global servers of Dragon Quest Tact, the free-to-play role-playing franchise game for iOS and Android. In Japan it will continue to be active.

It is never easy to say goodbye to a game, although, unfortunately, it is more common than we would like. If you are a fan of the Dragon Quest saga, we are sorry to tell you that a free iOS and Android game will close its doors in a couple of months.

We are talking about Dragon Quest Tact, a spin-off of the series focused on tactical combat and monster raising. It is reminiscent of the Pokémon saga in many of its mechanics.

The game is available for free on the Google Play Store (Android) and App Store (iOS), and was first released in Japan in 2020. It would arrive a year later in Europe and America.

Curiously, it is one of the two games that led to the arrest of Yuji Naka, co-creator of Sonic, since he profited from the rise in the value of Aiming's shares (developer of the title).

Although it will continue to be active in Japan, Square Enix has decided cease service/support for Dragon Quest Tact in the Westwhich implies that they will close their servers.

Goodbye to Dragon Quest tactics

Dragon Quest Tact says goodbye to all its Western players. Whether in Europe or America, very soon you will no longer be able to play on Android or iOS.

Con the exception of the japanese versionwhich will continue to receive support, the tactical combat game in the saga will close its servers within two months.

Specifically, it will be the next February 29, 2024when Dragon Quest Tact is no longer available in the western Google and Apple stores, and of course you will no longer be able to continue playing.

''Thank you for playing Dragon Quest Tact. We regret to announce that we have made the difficult decision to discontinue the Dragon Quest Tact app service effective at 0:00 on February 29, 2024. From the Dragon Quest Tact production team, we apologize for the abrupt announcement, but “We are sincerely grateful for the support we have received from our players.”

The reason is obvious: the support team is not able to take care of it in the different regionsand Square Enix considers that the volume of European and American users is not enough to cover it.

''Since the launch of Dragon Quest Tact on January 27, 2021, we have strived to provide our players with an amazing and enjoyable gaming experience every day that could surpass that of the day before. However, we concluded that it would be difficult to continue maintaining the app experience, therefore we terminated the app service.''

The creators have shared the following details:

Global Server Shutdown Announcement: December 26. Gem Sale Completion: December 26 (you can continue using the ones you already have). Completion of sale of metal cards: December 26. Season Pass Sales End: December 26. Season Pass Automatic Renewal: It stopped on December 25. End of support and closure: February 29, 2024.

A shame, because the game accumulated good reviews in the Google Play Store and App Store, and was one of the best free options for Dragon Quest fans.

If you want to get going in these last few weeks, you can download Dragon Quest Tact for iOS and Android for free, although with some limitations already applied. You can also try Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, now available on Nintendo Switch.