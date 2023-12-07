Looks like we have a good debut! One more week, we bring you the sales in Japan offered by Famitsu. The information has been shared a few minutes ago.

As you can see, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince has been released in the first position with more than 346,000 units sold. We are not surprised considering that its stock has been scarce in the country! Nintendo Switch regains its leadership with the OLED model at the top.

Here you can see it:

This week’s game sales (total game sales)

(NSW) Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Square Enix, 12/01/23) – 346,583 (Nuevo)

(NSW) Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 64,946 (477,956) (NSW) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 61,794 (1,150,511) ( NSW) Super Mario RPG (Nintendo, 11/17/23) – 24,099 (379,754) (NSW) Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 13,366 (978,783) (NSW) WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11 /03/23) – 9,597 (74,279) (NSW) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,464 (5,556,552) (NSW) Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,925 (3,325,906) ( NSW) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,224 (7,591,150) (NSW) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 7,106 (5,336,148)

This week’s console sales (total console sales)

Switch OLED Model – 57,012 (6,195,126)

PlayStation 5 – 35,552 (4,156,858)

Switch Lite – 13,048 (5,609,188)

Switch – 8,995 (19,626,057)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 7,394 (639,574)

Xbox Series X – 1,925 (240,922)

PlayStation 4 – 853 (7,909,608)

Xbox Series S – 265 (294,039)

New 2DS LL (incluyendo 2DS) – 15 (1,192,675)

What do you think of these tops from Japan? You can leave it below in the comments.

