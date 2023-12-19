After already knowing its final trailer and its launch trailer, we now have a most interesting new detail related to Nintendo Switch. It is linked in this case to the Square Enix launch, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince.

This is the new game in the monster battle spin-off series that has been released for Nintendo Switch. Now a message has been published confirming that there are a patch on the way. The team is preparing an update with bug fixes and quality of life improvements. It is expected that more details will be offered in the future, as there is no further information for now.

It is likely to solve performance problems in the game, although that has not been confirmed in the message:

We are currently working on an update for #DragonQuest Monsters: The Dark Prince, including bug fixes and quality of life improvements. Details of the update will be announced at a later date. We hope you continue to enjoy #DQMTheDarkPrince! — DRAGON QUEST (@DragonQuest) December 18, 2023

You already know that the game was released last December 1, 2023. In this installment of Dragon Quest, players will team up with Psaro, a curse-stricken prince, and his friend Rose, as they journey through the demonic kingdom of Nadiria. They will explore this world, recruiting monsters that can then be fused to generate higher-powered allies. With robust equipment, they will face off against adversaries as they traverse and change the seasons on their journey. All in all, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince seems to be a promising game.

We leave you with the final trailer as well:

