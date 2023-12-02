Here we bring more good offers for users interested in Nintendo products. This time the information will be great for those of you who are looking for games of Nintendo Switch at a good price, specifically Dragon Quest offers. You already know that you can consult the 30 best free titles for Nintendo Switch in history on the website.

In the European and American eShop They are currently offering us the games at temporarily reduced prices. This is a truly outstanding compilation of titles, so we definitely recommend taking a look at the offer. Remember that you have our tutorial to access the eShop of other territories here.

These are the offers on Nintendo Switch games

You can now see their availability below, as they last until December 3, 2023:

Dragon Quest Builders – $34.99 (normalmente $49.99)

Dragon Quest Builders 2 – $34.99 (normalmente $49.99)

Dragon Quest XI S – $34.99 (normalmente $49.99)

If you are looking for a good Nintendo Switch game, this is undoubtedly a good opportunity. Remember that we have previously received similar offers for various products: you have them compiled here.

Source: eShop.