What a Dragon Ball Z figure has been announced to close the year on a high note! A beastly Frieza that fans were really looking forward to!

Are you cool with articulated figures? Dragon Ball? In that case, you will surely know the line SH Figuartsan exclusive collection of Tamashii Nations that does not stop growing with each passing month.

The announcements continue and every day more characters are added to the collection, resulting in one of the best series of figures that have ever been made. In fact, they are the best articulated figures on the market, with permission from Imagination Works, who have only opted for Goku y Vegeta.

In recent times, the SH Figuarts line has focused as much as possible on Saga Name, one of the most beloved arcs by Dragon Ball fans. Thus, we have from figures of Kiwi o Ginyu even pieces of Zarbon o Dodoria.

But of course, the master of ceremonies in said saga is Freezer, the galactic tyrant who pulls the strings. Most of his transformations have already been released or announced, but there was still one left in the pipeline…

Exactly, the only way left pending was its transformation Full Power at 100% power! Fans demanded it in every Tamashii Nations publication, only by taking a look at the brand's Instagram everything was very clear.

Well, Tamashii Nations has fulfilled the dreams of fans and has announced the last remaining figure of the tyrant, his 100% power form. And you have it right below, in a photo gallery that will delight any lover of the character! Do you like its final finish?

As you have seen, they even include the pink destroyer discs with which he tried to kill Goku and which finally turned against him. If what you have seen has convinced you, know that you can now reserve it at a price of about 67€ in Pixelatoy.

Of course, arm yourself with patience for its launch, since it will not see the light of day in Spain until October 2024, curiously coinciding with the premiere of Dragon Ball Daima, the new anime series of the franchise. Kai, Kai!