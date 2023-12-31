We return with a new analysis of Dragon Ball Z at Hobby Consolas! The last one of the year, on the horn! And do you know who is the main protagonist of this episode 222? Vegeta!

We are on the threshold of the year 2024 and here we do not stop giving you the content you want and deserve. We know that you love it Dragon Ball Zso in Hobby Consoles We delight you every Sunday with the analysis of one of its episodes.

We have been on this adventure since 2018, so we will soon be 6 years old performing these analyzes every week. What madness! In fact, we haven't finished analyzing the series yet, but we are already in its last arc.

Thus, today it was the turn of episode 222, an installment in which we fully delve into the Saga of Majin Buu and his first life or death battles. Do you know what happened in the previous episode?

It turns out that Goku and his friends have discovered the whereabouts of the ship Babidiand once there, they discover that this dark wizard has possessed Dabrathe king of demons, who ends up killing Kibito and turning into stone Piccolo y Krillin. For this reason, our Z Warriors They are forced to enter Babidí's ship to return their friends to their original form.

Once inside the ship, they will have to face the warriors possessed by Babidí, being Chicken- the first enemy to defeat. And do you know who faces him? Goku, Vegeta y Gohan They draw lots and finally the prince of the Saiyans wins. Let the combat begin!

As soon as the fight starts, we see that Pui-Pui can't do anything against Vegeta. He doesn't even reach the soles of his shoes! It seems that these enemies only know how to show off…

Given the situation, Babidí decides to turn the fight around and teleports the warriors to the home planet of Pui-Pui. Now, the villain plays with an advantage, since his planet has a gravity much higher than that of Earth and his speed will be much higher than Vegeta's.

Or at least that's what he thought, since the saiyan is not affected by that change in pressure at all. We are talking about Vegeta, hardened in a thousand battles through space! In this way, Vegeta decides to end the fight quickly and charges Pui-Pui with a burst of energy full of style. Seeing Vegeta's plans, it is clear how much he likes and shines with this fight.

What a mess for Babidí! The magician cannot believe the ease with which Pui-Pui has been defeated, so he decides to go further with a high-level rival whose choice surprises even Dabra.

It is, as you could already imagine, the fearsome Yakon. We are facing a true monster that does not hesitate to devour everything it catches! But for Goku's appetite, he will be the warrior in charge of fighting this beast. Who will win? We'll see it in 2024!

CURIOSITIES!

1- As usual in the series, this episode also has filler that hinders its pace. In any case, it gives us a rather curious scene…

Goten y Trunksdisguised as Mighty Maskthey get into the luxury locker room of the participants of the Tenkaichi Budokaibut presenter They are caught by surprise without their costume and have to make up an excuse. They tell him that Might Mask is currently taking a shower and the host wants to come over to the shower to say hello! Luckily, Goten stops him…

2- Another filler scene that, in my opinion, is very well inserted, is the murder of these two servants of Babidí at the hands of Yakon. In a couple of terrifying scenes we see the beast devour these warriors without a breath of compassion.

It is impressive to see how Yakon catches them with his claws and drags them along the ground to his cabin. Will Goku be able to handle him?

And so we close our last Dragon Ball Z analysis for 2023! Will we be able to finish the analyzes of the series next year? What will we do with Dragon Ball Daima?

An exciting 2024 is coming and we will be here to tell you about it, as always, at Hobby Consolas and Hobby Cine. Happy New Year to everyone! Kai, Kai!

VALUATION:

A fairly decent episode of Dragon Ball Z in terms of soundtrack and animation, with a haughty Vegeta who kills his first enemy in the Buu saga with total adequacy. It's a shame that the pace of the episode is hindered by a ridiculous filler scene between Goten, Trunks, and the host of the Tenkaichi Budokai.

THE BEST:

Vegeta shines in the fight against Pui-Pui and doesn't even let him breathe. The animation and the soundtrack. Yakon's terrifying presentation.

WORST:

The filler drags down the pace of the episode with a ridiculous scene between Goten, Trunks and the host of the Tenkaichi Budokai.