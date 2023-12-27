Japanese mangakas continue to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Dragon Ball and today it was the turn of Yusuke Murata, the artist of One Punch Man!

We are at the gates of 2024, and therefore, about to enter the magical year of Dragon Ball. The series of Akira Toriyama will turn 40 tacos! Yes, we already know, time flies, but the health of the Z Warriors It is immeasurable.

To celebrate such an important milestone, Japanese manga artists have gotten to work paying tribute to Toriyama's magnum opus. Do you know what they're up to or are you not aware of it?

Dragon Ball Dai Budokai is the encyclopedia of Goku video games

The book Dragon Ball Dai Budokai, the full-color encyclopedia of Goku's video games, is now available! And how precious!

For a few months now, mangakas have been recreating the covers of the original 42 volumes of Dragon Ball. And they are doing it with a totally unique style that has not left anyone indifferent!

In fact, some of these artists take absolute freedom and go so far as to modify even the protagonists of the covers, leaving images to remember. By the way, these new illustrations are published in the back of the magazine Saikyo Jump nippon. Do you want to see who was the last author to get excited?

Nothing more and nothing less than Yusuke Muratathe artist of One Punch Manthe famous work of ONE. The artist had a great challenge, to draw the cover of volume 12 of Dragon Ball with his style, an illustration of Toriyama in which we saw Goku and his friends in a yellow van. A very summery painting for the cold we are experiencing!

And the truth is, Murata has excelled with his adaptation, bringing a beastly dynamism to the original idea. Additionally, he has reinvented the cover as if it were a race, highlighting the inclusion of Toriyama characters such as Son Choh. Had you noticed?

There are fewer covers left to finish this anniversary project that is being finished off with a great note. What a museum of illustrations we are going to have!

Did you like the finish of this new cover by Murata? Which mangaka would you like to do one of these Toriyama covers? Kai, Kai!

And also

Find out more about Antonio Sánchez-Migallón, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more