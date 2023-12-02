Discover what inspired Akira Toriyama to give his character the immense appetite that he has shown to have on more than one occasion.

Goku is able to eat a large amount of food

Dragon Ball Z is a work that has a large number of interesting characters who are usually remembered for their incredible combat techniques and powerful abilities. However, Akira Toriyama also tried to give uniqueness to its protagonists granting them particularities in their personalities in order to bring them closer to the public and in some cases to remember the comic tone that it has demonstrated on more than one occasion.

One of the best known among fans of this classic anime from the 90s is the great appetite that Goku and the many occasions that he has demonstrated it, sometimes being a child and other times accompanied by other Saiyans like Vegeta. But what was Toriyama inspired to give Goku this striking feature?

The true origin of Goku’s enormous appetite

To find out which one it was the exact inspiration From this peculiarity that Toriyama gave to the main character of his work we have to enter the wonderful world of cinema. And once again Jackie Chan movies They were key to shaping the personality of our protagonist:

The scene belongs to the movie ‘The Drunken Master’ from 1978, one of the most remembered films by Jackie Chan himself and a work that greatly influenced other moments that we saw throughout the franchise.

Another recognized source of inspiration for Dragon Ball is the novel ‘Journey to the West’which gave Toriyama the idea of ​​having Goku use his iconic magic staff as his main weapon in the first stage of the series or that moved in a flying cloud before he gained the ability to fly on his own.

Returning to the fragment of this film that combines action, comedy and martial arts, a brief glance is enough to know how evident this inspiration is. And the scene clearly conveys a good part of the essence that we see in Dragon Ballespecially in its original series: comic moments, expressive characters that exaggerate their body language and transmit great sympathy almost instantly.

