Dragon Ball It is an incredibly extensive universe that allows us to see dozens if not hundreds of important characters who have left their legacy (on a greater or lesser scale) in a franchise that has broken records in the anime, manga and now video game industries. .

One of the great debates that followers of Dragon Ballis whether Vegetto or Gogeta is stronger, and the answer is quite obvious for many, while for others it is a question to be widely debated without having reached consensus.

Although each one will have a favorite characterthis would tip the balance in favor of one of them:

Vegetto would be stronger than Gogeta, if we stop to analyze the fusion method. The most notable difference between both characters is the fusion method they use. We know that for Vegetto he has to wear Pothala's earrings.

While Gogeta performs classical fusion dance. If we analyze both, we see that Vegetto is superior since his fusion does not limit his power, since Gogeta's fusion dance requires two warriors who have the same current power level. By merging with Pothala's earrings, Vegetto He does not need any other warrior nor is he subject to a drop in power or level when fusing with another warrior, allowing him to fight without limits.