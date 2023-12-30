Dragon Ball will never cease to surprise us and its new anime chapter has left us a picture to remember starring Vegeta!

What a surprise we have had with the new anime chapter of Super Dragon Ball Heroes! A few days ago we analyzed it in Hobby Consolesbut we overlook a truly peculiar curiosity.

If you like Vegeta y Dragon Ball GT It is one of your favorite series in the franchise, so stay with us to discover a fact that will not leave you indifferent. It's not every day we see the prince of the saiyans show off like this!

If you remember the time of Dragon Ball GT, the parasite Baby took over Vegeta's body after Gohan, possessed, will give him a royal beating in some wind fields. Without a doubt, it was one of the best episodes of the series, but unfortunately Vegeta ended up succumbing to the egg.

Now, with the premiere of the new anime episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, we have witnessed the return of Baby. Or at least, from a clone of the parasite at the hands of Majin Ozotto!

Since Vegeta now has brutal power thanks to Super Saiyan 4, does not hesitate to take justice into his own hands and destroy that clone, in turn taking revenge for what Baby did to him in the past. In fact, the production team of the episode has shown off with a nod to the battle in which Vegeta was defeated by Baby-Gohan.

Just below you can see a comparison between that fight and the one that was fought recently, confirming the wink that they wanted to include in this new anime episode. There's nothing like watching Vegeta dragging Baby's head along the ground. Revenge is a dish best served cold!

He had a good eye there SLOPlays to catch the reference to said Dragon Ball GT moment. Had you also noticed or did the scene go unnoticed right under your nose?

For our part, we will return tomorrow, like every Sunday, with a new analysis of Dragon Ball Z in Hobby Cine. Do not let them to tell you! Kai, Kai!