Did you think that Toei Animation was going to overlook a milestone as important as the 40 years of Dragon Ball? The company’s big plan for 2024 revealed.

We have been reminding you of this for quite some time, and in 2024 Dragon Ball He will be a whopping 40 years old. Yes, we know, time flies, but Z Warriors They are living a third youth (or fourth, we have already lost count).

Without going any further, a new anime series has already been announced for next year that will be titled Dragon Ball Daimanews that blew up the Internet when it was revealed last New York Comic-Con. Have you really not found out yet?

Dragon Ball Dai Budokai is the encyclopedia of Goku video games

The book Dragon Ball Dai Budokai, the full-color encyclopedia of Goku’s video games, is now available! And how precious!

For those furthest behind, Toei Animation had a great presence in the recent Manga Barcelona, the most important manganime event in our country. In this way, the company of the cat left us some pearls regarding the series during its presentation.

In fact, they gave some gifts to the attendees, such as an exclusive Dragon Ball Daima postcard, and they also screened, in front of all the fans, the original trailer for this new Akira Toriyama series (below we leave you a photograph taken by our colleagues of Tokyo Mission). One feels healthy envy for those who were able to witness such an event, but there is more…

As the talk progressed, Toei Animation was encouraged to reveal its big secret for 2024. Taking advantage of the celebration of the 40th anniversary of Dragon Ball, They plan to hold events all over the world to celebrate this milestone as it truly deserves..

As it is, it is already a reality, we will have many surprises on the occasion of this historic anniversary of the Akira Toriyama franchise. By the way, Yosuke Asamaone of the speakers at the Toei Animation conference, stated that Dragon Ball Daima is under development in Tokyo y He is very happy with the details he has seen so faralthough it cannot reveal anything.

What do you think of this Toei Animation plan that is finally revealed? Will you be aware of each of these world events in which the latest news from the franchise will be revealed?

If you miss any, don’t worry, in Hobby Consoles We will inform you of each and every one of them. We want you to have first-hand dragonbolera information! Kai, Kai!