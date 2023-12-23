Takeshi Obata showed what Bulma would be like if she had been a character created by him.

Dragon Ball is not only one of the best mangas in history and Akira Toriyama's most important work to date, it is also continues to cause fascination to a large number of people around the world, including talented artists and, of course, great mangakas responsible for real gems in the middle.

Takeshi Obata is one of those illustrators whose name is engraved on the walls of the manga Olympus. Among his most popular works are the recommended Bakuman or Death Note, a manga whose anime version has invited a large number of people to get started in this world. And this great artist was also responsible for having paid a small tribute to Dragon Ball by dedicating an illustration to it using his very particular drawing style.

The interesting version of Bulma created by Takeshi Obata

The one who, along with Tsugumi Ōba, was the head of the unforgettable Death Note decided to choose Bulma as the protagonist of this small tribute that could be seen in the book ’30th Anniversary Dragon Ball: Super History Book’which had illustrations as interesting as the one you can see below:

This version of Bulma has a much more realistic look than the original, both in proportions and in the appearance of his eyes, closer to reality compared to those designed by Toriyama. In addition to Bulma herself, she draws attention the Capsule Corp. motorcycle that accompanies itwhich has a design that fits better with those we usually see in the fantasy world that serves as the setting for the adventures of Goku and company.

’30th Anniversary Dragon Ball: Super History Book’ recopiló other illustrations of great mangakas like Eiichiro Oda himself or Hirohiko Araki, responsible for Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, another excellent work that also stands out for the design of their characters. In addition, the book featured various interviews and material that was especially interesting for die-hard Dragon Ball fans.

Even today, Dragon Ball remains one of the most popular mangas and a franchise that is very active. The manga version of Dragon Ball Super continues and there were many fans who were surprised by the announcement of Dragon Ball Daima, the new anime that will narrate Goku's new adventures and his allies.

