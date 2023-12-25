Android 21 has become a canon character in Dragon Ball. And this user has made an incredible cosplay that you will love.

This Android 21 cosplay in its final version is spectacular.

Although the universe of Dragon Ball characters is quite extensive and most of these have been introduced through manga or animethe truth is that there are others who have taken a different path until they become canon, as is the case of Android 21, this mysterious scientist with great destructive power.

Android 21 He first appeared in the Dragon Ball FighterZ game., as a completely new and original character for the franchise. However, he quickly gained popularity among fans, so his participation became recurring in video games, as well as in other formats. And its design is quite attractive, so it is no surprise that some artists have wanted to represent it, either through spectacular arts, or even cosplay, as is the case of the user @katsu.ucosplaywho has shared his work through Instagram.

This Instagram user has made an impressive cosplay of Android 21 in its final form

As we have mentioned, Android 21 is a character that appeared for the first time in games and that, thanks to its popularity, also had a brief participation in the feature film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. And fans are also looking forward to the possibility of it being shown in the new Dragon Ball Daima anime that will air in 2024.

Android 21 is a prominent scientist who is closely linked to Dr. Gero, mythical villain of the franchise. But she is not only a very intelligent woman, but also a powerful one, who is capable of transforming into what many call “Majin Phase”, since she looks a lot like Majin Bu.

The popularity of Android 21 is so great that, inevitably, some artists have wanted to cosplay this character. And one of the most impressive is the one made by user @katsu.ucosplay and shared on Instagram. The result is definitely the best you will see today.

This user specializes in cosplays of different characters, both from video games and anime and manga. Therefore, on her Instagram account you can find other works, such as her representation of Nami in the final part of the Wano arc, Zero Two from Darling in the FranXX, Mitsuri from Demon Slayer, Yuzuriha from Jigokuraku, among others. And one of her most recent projects is the representation of Android 21 from Dragon Ball.

In the image that he shared through his Instagram account you can see that has chosen to cosplay the Majin Phase of Android 21, also considered its final and most powerful form. It is clear that he has put heart and will into his work, because the result looks like something out of a video game.

Her cosplay maintains all of Android 21's classic clothing in its final form, as well like the color change of your skin to a pinker one, like Majin Bu's. He also has his classic white hair. Furthermore, he gives off a rather intimidating aura.

Who is Android 21 from Dragon Ball

Android 21 is a female character who first appeared in Dragon Ball FighterZ, the video game. After her success, she has also had participations in other titles like Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, as well as in the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film. Therefore, it can be said that it is canon.

Android 21, in her first appearance as the main villain, brought back many iconic villains of the franchise with the intention of absorbing them, using Majin Bu's genes to gain great power. In the end, this character was split into two, being a good version and an evil one, but Goku defeated the evil counterpart of him.

In the most recent Dragon Ball movie it has been confirmed that Android 21 was romantically interested in Dr. Gero and that they had a son, who looked like Android 16.

