What a Christmas gift Toyotaro has left us! A new drawing of Goku Ultra Instinct completely unpublished!

Christmas is just around the corner and Toyotarothe artist of Dragon Ball Superhas given us a bestial illustration of Goku, the most beloved saiyan in history. In fact, it is a completely unpublished drawing to date and has impressive quality.

In addition, the teacher has also published two new drawings in his monthly art project, although we better leave that for next week. Today we are going to focus exclusively on his new illustration of Goku!

But where did this new drawing come from? What is the reason why Toyotaro has decided to publish a new illustration of the Saiyan, taking into account that he has barely had a role in the latest Dragon Ball Super saga?

Well, simply and plainly Dragon Ball Legendsthe famous free-to-play video game from the franchise Akira Toriyama that does nothing but grow and grow all over the world. In fact, a new original story has recently been published, within the game, starring Goku and Bardockalmost nothing.

Thus, Toyotaro has been encouraged and has drawn this new Ultra Instinct Goku that you see below, to catapult the Dragon Ball Legends brand to the top. As you can see in the image, the drawing is truly virguería and exudes quality on all four sides.

The official page of Dragon Ball has shared this illustration, but we can also see the entire drawing process on video, appreciating how Toyotaro observes and takes his own hand as a model to draw it correctly in Son Goku. Pure art to start Christmas!

What do you think of this new Toyotaro drawing? By the way, at the beginning of January an interview with the artist will be published in which he will comment on the current situation of the franchise. Will you reveal any details about the new Dragon Ball Super saga?

We will be here to tell it, as always, in Hobby Consoles. And don't go too far, because tomorrow we will publish the analysis of the final episode of Super Hero, a spectacular end to the saga. Kai, Kai!