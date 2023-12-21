The final chapter of Super Hero, the current Dragon Ball Super saga, has just been released, and it has left us a surprise that no one expected!

Yes, the big day has arrived. The final chapter of the saga of Super Heror, the current arc of Dragon Ball Super has just come to an end! Next month a new story will start Akira Toriyama y Toyotaro of which nothing is known yet.

Without a doubt, it is the best kept secret of Shueisha. Of course, we won't have to wait until January 20 to find out what will happen, we will find out before, but we will talk about that in a future news item.

The fact is that this last chapter that closes Super Hero has left us a surprise that no one expected. In fact, it's something we never saw in the original film of the same name on which this arc is based.

After the defeat of Cell Max at the base of the Red Ribbon, Gohan and his friends decide to go home to rest. However, not all the ends of the criminal organization have been tied up, as a fundamental pillar remains alive…

Indeed, the evil Carmine! The one who was the counselor and servant of the perfidious Magenta He has survived the destruction of the Red Ribbon base, but not only that. We have a revealing page that shows us Carmine with the last soldiers of the army, making their way through the mountains.

And do you know what is the most curious of all? Carmine hasn't said the last word about him! As seen in the last vignettes, the villain is mad with rage at defeat. One of his soldiers asks him what they are going to do now, and Carmine tells them that first they are going to return to the headquarters of the Pharmaceutical Networkthat is, the great global cover of the Red Ribbon.

What will Carmine plan from now on? Will he exact his revenge in the next saga of the series or will we have to wait a few more arcs before reaching this point?

You already know that revenge is a dish that is served cold, so we will wait expectantly for the resolution of this mysterious Dragon Ball Super villain. Kai, Kai!

