And we have finally reached chapter 100 of Dragon Ball Super, what a number! And to celebrate, there is nothing better than finishing off the current Super Hero saga.

Do you follow the manga Dragon Ball Super? In that case you will know that, this week, the 100th chapter of the series has been released. What a milestone for a manga that seemed promotional in its beginnings!

With the passage of time, the work of Akira Toriyama y Toyotaro has been establishing itself, convincing fans of the franchise more and more. We have been delivering monthly installments of the series since 2015, only interrupted for a period of 3 months last year!

Dragon Ball Dai Budokai is the encyclopedia of Goku video games

The book Dragon Ball Dai Budokai, the full-color encyclopedia of Goku's video games, is now available! And how precious!

According to reports, serialization was interrupted to more than prepare for the future of Dragon Ball Super, and that's where we are. The current saga of the work, Super Hero, has just ended with the 100th chapter of the series.

And now that? What will we have next month in the pages of this beloved manga? The truth is that it is the best kept secret of ShueishaWe'll see what happens in the next arc…

What we do know is what happened in episode 100 of Dragon Ball Super. In fact, the delivery starts off fast, with the impressive Beast Gohan carrying an amazing Makankosappo to end Cell Max.

And does he get it? Of course! The firstborn of Goku Now he has more strength than ever and attacks Cell Max with his master's legendary technique Piccoloand all thanks to the help of the Namekian and the rest of his friends, who bother the monster of the Red Ribbon so that it is crossed by the Makankosappo. However, there is something they didn't count on…

Cell Max's body inflates non-stop and explodes into a thousand pieces, threatening the lives of the Z Warriors! Luckily, everyone is able to escape the explosion in time. Of course, there is someone who has not been able to overcome this threat.

The poor android Gamma 2 He dies next to his comrade, Gamma 1and its creator, the Dr. Hedo. The scene is moving, although I think it has more impact in the original feature film, don't you think?

After this unfortunate loss, Bulma makes Dr. Hedo happy… by hiring him for the Capsule Corporation!

The grandson of Dr. A.S. Gero He has great knowledge of advanced aesthetics, and Bulma believes that he can be of great help to the company, thus redeeming his sins. But what about the rest of the Red Ribbon army?

It turns out that the assistant Magenta, Carmine, still alive! And judging by the words below, everything indicates that he will take revenge on the Z Fighters in the future.

Will we see him in the next arc or will he quench his thirst for revenge in other subsequent sagas? Only time will tell what the perfidious Carmine has on his hands.

And of course, to close the saga, nothing better than the outcome of the duel between Goku and Vegeta. Both saiyans continue fighting on Beerus's planet, displaying exhibition training before the eyes of Broly.

Of course, at this point we see something amazing… Vegeta finally defeats Goku, something he had been pursuing for years! What's more, in the manga we don't see Goku letting himself win, unlike what is clearly seen in the movie.

And so the Super Hero saga ends, with Vegeta triumphant and Gohan saving planet Earth, a turn of events that breaks with the general dynamic of the series. What did you think of this arc?

We will return tomorrow, as always, in a new installment Z in Hobby Consoles y Hobby Cine. Merry Christmas to all! Kai, Kai!

VALUATION:

A very powerful 100th episode in which we miss some major surprise, since we practically saw this outcome more than 1 year ago in the homonymous film of the saga. In any case, and despite the fact that some distant drawing could be improved, we are facing a great episode that does justice to Gohan, Piccolo and Vegeta.

THE BEST:

Gohan saving the day with the Makankosappo. Vegeta defeating Goku. The mystery surrounding Carmine's survival. The large panels.

WORST:

The surprise factor about this outcome died 1 year ago with the release of the film. Some distant drawing leaves a lot to be desired.