The official draft of the long-awaited 100th chapter of the Dragon Ball Super manga has been revealed.

Chapter after chapter, Dragon Ball Super manga has made the events of the feature film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero a true marvel, since they are addressing the climax of the surprising battle between Cell Max and Gohanwho has unleashed all his power to put an end to this villain once and for all.

In fact, the last chapters of the Dragon Ball Super manga have been epic, since they have included some changes that have significantly improved some aspects of the movie, making them more surprising than they already werea detail that has been praised by fans.

As usual, and to make the wait for the next chapter of the manga more enjoyable Dragon Ball Superthe official website now has unveiled a draft of chapter 100giving readers a small taste of what they will see during this important episode, which this exciting arc will end which has marked a before and after in the series.

The first look at chapter 100 of the Dragon Ball Super manga has been revealed

As we have already mentioned, the Dragon Ball Super manga has been carrying out an excellent job adapting the events of the feature film Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroan example of this being Gohan's new transformation, which caused a lot of nostalgia within the fandom.

In addition, Chapter 100 of the Dragon Ball Super manga is one of the most anticipated by fanssince this has increased the expectations and hype of the followers, since it has been hinted that this episode will feature the arrival of a totally unexpected event that will change many things in the upcoming events of the work.

That is why the hype and the desire of the followers regarding this chapter are enormous, since Many are very excited to find out what this shocking event will be about. that has been announced. However, it seems that they have it very well guarded, since, through X, the user named @DBSHype has shared the draft of chapter 100which has only had a single page for this month.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100 Draft, yes only a single page this month. pic.twitter.com/ELIkVseSKq — Hype (@DbsHype) December 14, 2023

The Dragon Ball franchise really knows how to raise the hype within the fandomsince in this glimpse of chapter 100 they have only shown Gohan with his new transformation about to fire Piccolo's iconic technique, leaving a great suspense in the fans who are very excited for this episode to be released that will culminate this exciting arc.

This attack by Gohan will mark the end of Cell Max after what was seen in the feature film. However, with the various changes they have been making to the manga, it would not be surprising if this moment has some modifications that could make this outcome even more epic, since this draft left fans with a lot of suspense.

Without a doubt, Chapter 100 of the Dragon Ball Super manga will make historyas this exciting arc will culminate, starting a new stage in the series, just as it has been. hinting for a few weeksso expectations and excitement have taken over the fandom, who are eager for this episode to finally premiere.

It remains to wait that Chapter 100 of the Dragon Ball Super manga is released and we will find out what the big surprise will be. that they have prepared for this episode, as many suggest that this could change some things at the end of this arc with respect to the feature film or present new threats that will give a twist to the exciting adventures of these warriors.

