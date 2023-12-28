Comics/booksTV series

Does Goku have a new Ultra Instinct? The latest news from Dragon Ball Super shows the full potential of the great protagonist of the franchise.

Dragon Ball Super has revealed Goku's new Ultra Instinct. The current manga in Akira Toriyama's franchise has reached its 100th chapter and to celebrate, Toyotaro, the artist behind the work, has shared a special sketch of a perhaps unknown Ultra Instinct. This launch coincides with the inclusion of this version of the character in Legends, the video game for smartphones. In a video, Toyotaro shows the drawing process. We share it below:

Toyotaro thanked the readers of Dragon Ball Super for their support and promised even more excitement after chapter 100. “Thank you everyone for your support until chapter 100! I put a lot of exciting scenes in this chapter, so be sure to check it out! I'm also working hard to make what comes next even more exciting, so keep enjoying the manga.” Of course, this Goku franchise does not stop growing. And the best is yet to come, we are sure of it.

The future of the Akira Toriyama saga is hopeful

Although the manga adapted the events of the film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in its 100th chapter, it is now heading towards a new and promising future in 2024. With no material from the anime to draw inspiration from, it is anticipated that the manga will feature original stories. With pending threats like Goku Black and Frieza after the Granolah the Survivor arc, new paths and exciting developments are expected in the manga's future story arcs. Not to mention the new anime that is on the way.

Fuente: Comic Book

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.