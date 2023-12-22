The release date and time of the new Dragon Ball Super saga has finally been announced! Take the calendar and write it down well, in red, so it can be seen.

The fans of Dragon Ball from all over the world are licking their lips about the coming 2024. The most famous franchise Akira Toriyama It will be 40 years old and they are putting all their effort into delighting fans of the series in spades.

Right off the bat, you know for a fact that they are developing a new anime series, Dragon Ball Daimawhich will be released in October 2024. In addition, the new Budokai Tenkaichiwhich will be named after Sparking! ZERO, is also fully confirmed to the delight of gamers. What are we missing then?

Well, nothing more and nothing less than the start of a new saga of Dragon Ball Supersomething that will also happen in 2024. In fact, just yesterday the current arc of the series ended, a saga that has given us the feature film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in manga format, in a more precise and extended way.

Thus, the next installment of the manga will mark the beginning of a new Dragon Ball Super saga. And when will it see the light out there? Will we have to wait long? Will there be a new manga break to prepare the saga?

Don't worry, we already told you that there will be no break before this new arc, well… The new Dragon Ball Super saga will premiere next month, on Thursday, January 18, at 4:00 p.m. Spanish time! In less than a month you will be able to discover what Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro.

It is Shueisha's best kept secret, because at no time have they leaked or revealed what we can see next in Super Hero. Well, now that you think about it, it has been said… Akira Toriyama himself confirmed that Super Hero takes place just before the 28º Tenkaichi Budokai! Although this does not mean that they have changed their minds in these months and…

They have decided to bet on a saga prior to that original end of the series. Who knows? We still have an arc centered on Broly or en Black Freezerbefore making the leap to the adventures that will surpass the end of the 90s.

What we are clear about is that Dragon Ball fans are in luck with the large number of projects and news that are coming with the work of Akira Toriyama. Kai, Kai!