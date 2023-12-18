Dragon Ball Super was the return of the franchise Akira Toriyama y Toei Animation. Although the anime concluded in 2018, the story continued in the manga with unpublished adventures that introduced us to very powerful characters. Chapter 100 promised to mark a before and after, but fans are disappointed.

Recently, the manga written and illustrated by Toyotaro adapted the events of the film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Victory Uchidamagazine editor V-Jumpannounced in November that chapter 100 would have an “unusual twist” that would lead to “crazy consequences.”

Did the arc have an unexpected conclusion? Do we already know what the next story will be? Before continuing, we anticipate that we will reveal details of the last chapter of the manga.

Dragon Ball Super manga chapter 100 disappoints fans

Throughout the entire arc, we saw almost the same events. The only major differences were the focused ministory on Trunks and Goten, as well as some interesting additions in the final battle against Cell Max.

So, fans hoped that at least the ending would have a surprise. Thanks to leaks from chapter 100, we already know that history follows a very familiar path. For or for worse, the adaptation of the film in the Dragon Ball Super manga ended in the same way: Beast Gohan throw a Makankosappo and defeat Cell Max, Gamma 2 he dies at the end of the battle and we are presented with the conclusion of Goku and Vegeta's friendly fight.

The only substantial contribution of the final chapter of this arc was the confirmation that Carmine, a member of the Red Patrol and Magenta's advisor, is still alive and with apparent desire for revenge. According to the leak, V-Jump magazine states that “the crisis on Earth is over, but the battle of the superheroes is not over yet!”

Because fans were expecting a substantial change in the climax or a teaser for the next arc of the Dragon Ball Super manga, they are very disappointed. Now, they will have to wait until next year to find out the first details of the new story they are working on. Akira Toriyama y Toyotaro.

“Why do they excite me only to disappoint me?” commented one fan on social media. “Guys, this sucks, but I guess the arc is officially over and we won't have to worry about a story based on a movie next month. Look on the bright side,” said another.

Fans are disappointed by the 100th chapter of Dragon Ball Super

The next chapter will debut on December 20, 2023 and can be enjoyed for free through Manga Plus. The future of Dragon Ball Super is a mystery, but we already know that a new animated series in the franchise is on the way. We are talking about Dragon Ball Daima, which will present an original story where Goku and his friends become children.

But tell us, what do you think will be the story we will see in the next arc? Let us read you in the comments.

