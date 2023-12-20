A preview of chapter 100 of the Dragon Ball Super manga has been leaked.

Although, in its beginnings, Dragon Ball Super I suffered from a lot of suspicion and rejection by fans, who alleged that Akira Toriyama's acclaimed franchise had concluded with the last chapter of Dragon Ball Zbut little by little the opinion of many people has been changing, especially those who were not afraid to give this sequel a chance.

And after a long time, the 100th chapter of the Dragon Ball Super manga will soon be published. Thus, The hype and expectations have been through the roof.since there is the possibility that a small preview of the next story arc will be shown that will be adapted during 2024. But that is not all, since some colored pages of said chapter have been shared through X.

Although it is necessary to point out that This post contains spoilers for chapter 100 from the Dragon Ball Super manga, so you should continue at your own risk.

Some spoilers have been revealed for the acclaimed 100th chapter of the Dragon Ball Super manga

As we have mentioned, at first, Dragon Ball Super did not have much acceptance by the majority of fans of Toriyama's workbecause they considered that it did not live up to the excellence that Dragon Ball Z left behind. However, over time, the work has continued its course, showing many events that have made the most purists change their minds.

A good example of this is the canonization of Bardock, Goku's father, as well as well as a background of this complex character who suffered in his final moments while trying to ensure the safety of his beloved youngest son. New states such as Kakarot's Ultra Instinct and Vegeta's Ultra Ego have also been introduced.

With or without divided opinions, Dragon Ball Super is close to celebrating its 100th publication in manga format. And the most recent events in history have been showing what was seen in the feature film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, with certain additions for the greater enjoyment of fans.

And with the announcement of the 100th chapter of the manga, the fans' expectations have escalated to new levels, since this publication not only will put an end to the epic fight of our heroes against Cell Maxbut there is also the expectation that a preview of the next story arc will be shown that will be adapted throughout the year 2024. Although there are already leaks of this chapter.

Through the social network @DbsHype1 has shared some images that They are a preview of panels from chapter 100 of the manga, but these have been colored. In this publication you can see the final moments of Cell Max, who is destroyed by Gohan in his new state, Beast Mode.

However, we must also note that some fans have expressed their displeasure, because in the drafts of this next chapter 100 no new content has been shown that could give hints of a preview of the next plot arc. These lovers of the work have gone to social networks to express their rejection, because if new panels are not revealed, this celebration of the manga's hundredth publication would be a “rehash” of everything already seen.

For now, we have to wait for chapter 100 of Dragon Ball Super to be officially published, which has its release date scheduled for Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This will be the last publication in this current year, so fans hope that the series will celebrate this achievement with fresh content and raise expectations for 2024.

2024 promises to be a spectacular year for Akira Toriyama's franchise, as not only will Dragon Ball Super continue with its new arc, but it will also the new Dragon Ball Daima series will premierenew details of the console and PC video game Dragon Ball: Sparking ZERO! are also expected, so all fans of this franchise will be happy about what is coming.

