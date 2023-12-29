Toyotaro shares a great new illustration of Goku Ultra Instinct Signal.

Toyotaro has shared the fascinating drawing process to illustrate Goku Ultra Instinct Signal.

Dragon Ball Super continues to give a lot to talk aboutsince it recently released the long-awaited 100th chapter of the manga, which has addressed the imminent defeat of Cell Max at the hands of Gohanwho unleashed his full potential through a lethal attack that put an end to this fearsome villain.

Chapter 100 of the Dragon Ball Super manga concluded the manga arc that adapts the events of the feature film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, leaving fans with high expectations who They are eager to see what this franchise has in store for them in 2024Well, obviously, Goku still has a long way to go.

Likewise, this has not been the only interesting thing that chapter 100 of the manga has left. Dragon Ball Supersince, to commemorate this episode and celebrate the arrival of Goku Ultra Instinct Signal to the Dragon Ball Legends video game, Toyotaro shared the drawing process to illustrate Goku using this divine statedemonstrating why this artist is the great successor of the legendary Akira Toriyama.

Toyotaro shows the drawing process to illustrate Goku Ultra Instinct

Akira Toriyamathroughout the Dragon Ball chronology, has stood out for granting Goku several transformations, this being Saiyan one of the characters with the greatest evolution in terms of power levelso much so that, the manga of Dragon Ball Super He gave a new divine state to this warrior called Ultra Instinct, which has placed Kakarot on par with the Gods with a very similar level of power.

Obviously, this new Goku power-up has been the object of interest by millions of fans of the franchise, which is why, recently, for celebrate the 100th chapter of the Dragon Ball Super manga and to commemorate the launch of Goku Ultra Instinct Signal in the Dragon Ball Legends video gameToyotaro has shared a video in which he shows the drawing process to illustrate the beloved Saiyan making use of this divine state.

In this video you can see step by step how this talented artist creates Goku's distinctive divine statehe Ultra Instinct Signalfrom the first stroke to the finish of this fascinating illustration, making this entire process seem very easy, leaving a sublime result, just as this artist has accustomed us to.

The fascinating drawing process of Toyotaro to illustrate Goku Ultra Instinto Señal is incredible and highlights why this artist is the great successor of the legendary Akira Toriyamabecause the attention to detail and the finish of his sketches is really great.

Notably the end result is amazingas can be seen in this illustration that has amazed fans with the perfection and agility of Toyotaro when drawing Goku Ultra Instinct Signal.

On the other hand, Toyotaro also shared a special message with Dragon Ball Super fans in which it foreshadows that there are still many of Goku's adventures to see, since the artist has commented the following:

“Thanks to everyone's support, I have managed to draw up to 100 chapters! Thank you so much. I put a lot of exciting scenes in this 100th chapter, so check it out starting on the next page! I'm also working hard to make things even more exciting in what's coming after chapter 100, so keep enjoying the Dragon Ball Super manga!”

Toyotaro's message has exponentially increased fans' expectations Regarding the upcoming events in the Dragon Ball Super manga, everything could indicate that the plot will focus on addressing the new transformation of the Evil Emperor, Black Frieza, so the hype within the fandom is overwhelming.

