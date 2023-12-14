We continue celebrating the 40th anniversary of Dragon Ball with one of Shueisha's most curious initiatives! Shall we take a look at a new cover for the series?

Next year, as we have been warning you for months, Dragon Ball He will be a whopping 40 years old. And the best of all is that the most famous work of Akira Toriyama enjoys the best health in the world, being the most profitable franchise in Toei Animation!

However, we remind you that the company that really rules this work is Shueisha. They are the ones who give the definitive green light to the projects of Goku and his friends, and in recent times, they have opted for a very unique tribute.

What if the 42 original Dragon Ball covers were redrawn by famous manga artists from the land of the rising sun? Well, that's where we are! At the back of the Saikyo Jumpa famous Japanese magazine, a new cover of the series reinvented by one of these artists is published with each issue.

To date we have a large number of mangakas who have contributed their bit to this project, but our question is… Will Toyotaaro dare to redraw one of his master's covers for this enormous tribute?

What we do know is that Sui Ishidaauthor of Tokyo Ghoul, has excelled by recreating the cover of volume 8 of Dragon Ball. In fact, you might like his art more than Akira Toriyama's original!

The mangaka has given himself a lot of creative freedom, recreating the cover starring Goku, Oolong y Mutenroshi with a totally unique style. Just below you can take a look at Sui Ishida's art so you can judge with your own eyes. What do you think of the final result?

It is evident that Japanese mangakas feel deep respect for Akira Toriyama and his work, giving their all in each of these historic covers. Which mangaka would you like to contribute their own vision of this eternal work?

Thank you all for your daily support and tomorrow we will return, like every day, with a new delivery Z in Hobby Consoles. Kai, Kai!

