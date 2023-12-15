The long-awaited Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero is already warming up on the tatami and today we show you the first characters confirmed for the Bandai Namco title!

What a year 2024 is approaching with Dragon Ball! The most famous franchise Akira Toriyama It will turn 40 years old and the companies related to the series are going to celebrate it in style.

One of the great pillars to celebrate this milestone will be the launch of Dragon Ball Sparking! Zerothe new video game in the saga Budokai Tenkaichi that will delight the most nostalgic fans. Are you also wanting to know more about the topic?

This long-awaited title Bandai Namco It doesn't have a specific release date yet, but we wouldn't be surprised if it were revealed at the end of January, during the annual event Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour. An appointment, by the way, in which more details of Dragon Ball Daima, the new anime of the Z Warriors which will debut in fall 2024.

Thus, and given the great expectation, we have analyzed the new trailer for Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero to focus on the characters that have been confirmed so far. Do you know that a total of 17 playable warriors?

Well yes, and we are going to reveal them to you in a couple of galleries that we have organized for the occasion. On the one hand, we have a good assortment of Z Warriors to whet your appetite: Goku, Vegeta, Yamcha, Ten Shin Han, Trunks of the future Dragon Ball Z y Future Trunks Dragon Ball SuperMr. Satan, Krillin, Piccolo y A-17 Dragon Ball Super.

A good squad, right? Furthermore, in this list we can also confirm the transformations in Super Saiyan Blue of Goku and Vegeta, as well as the Super Saiyan of the two Future Trunks. Do you want more?

In the gallery below you can enjoy another batch of confirmed characters, this time related to the enemies or rivals of the Z Warriors. Thus, we highlight Freezer, A-18 de Dragon Ball ZCell, Bus Machine, Bergamo, Live y Broly the Dragon Ball Super.

As in the cast above, here we can also confirm Broly's transformation into Super Saiyan. And at the moment these are the 17 fighters who have been revealed along with their transformations!

A very varied roster in which we appreciate characters from the stages of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, but we trust that the title also focuses on the eras of Dragon Ball y Dragon Ball GT. They could even cheer themselves up with Super Dragon Ball Heroes and the future Dragon Ball Daima!

What do you think of this first cover letter from Dragon Ball Z Sparking! Zero? Do you think it will live up to the original trilogy that made us vibrate at the beginning of the new millennium? Kai, Kai!